SOFTS-Raw sugar hovers near 9-month high, arabica coffee climbs

LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - ICE raw sugar futures were hovering just below the prior session’s nine-month high on Thursday while arabica coffee prices advanced towards a more than one-year high set earlier this week.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar was unchanged at 13.06 cents per lb at 1147 GMT. The front-month rose to a peak of 13.10 cents on Wednesday, its highest since Feb. 26.

* Dealers said the market could make another push higher later in the session with funds expected to continue covering short positions against the backdrop of tightening supplies.

* Commerzbank noted in a report that prices had surged 20% since September, adding “the main reason for the upswing since then is the prospect of a deficit on the global sugar market in the current 2019/20 season.”

* Producer selling has slowed the advance in prices.

* March white sugar rose $0.40, or 0.1%, to $347.00 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee rose 0.80 cents, or 0.7%, to $1.2205 per lb. The benchmark second month rose to a peak of $1.2475 on Tuesday, its highest in more than one year.

* Dealers said the recent decline in certified exchange stocks had helped to support prices.

* March robusta coffee rose $10, or 0.7%, to $1,380 per tonne.

* Dealers said there had been a slowdown in farmer selling following the recent retreat in robusta prices from a 3-1/2 month high of $1,447 a tonne set on Nov. 26.

* “They (farmers) are refraining from selling beans as current prices are just slightly higher than the production cost,” one trader in top robusta producer Vietnam said.

COCOA

* March London cocoa fell 2 pounds, or 0.1%, to 1,840 pounds a tonne, weighed by a stronger pound.

* Sterling hit 2-1/2-year highs versus the euro on Thursday, on growing confidence that next week’s election will give the Conservative Party the parliamentary majority it needs to deliver Brexit, ending near-term uncertainty.

* March New York cocoa was up $13, or 0.5%, at $2,560 a tonne. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Christina Fincher)