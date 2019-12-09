SOFTS-Raw sugar hits fresh 9 month peak, arabica coffee steadies after surge

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - ICE raw sugar prices hit a fresh nine-month peak on Monday as bullish technical signals prompted more fund short covering, while arabica coffee steadied after its recent price surge.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar was up 0.11 cents, or 0.8%, at 13.29 cents per lb at 1223 GMT, having hit 13.33 cents, the highest since late February.

* ICE raw sugar speculators trimmed their net short position by 14,954 contracts to 103,432 in the week ended Dec. 3, CFTC data showed.

* “What happens next depends on the funds and they tend to follow technical indicators which currently remain bullish,” said Marex Spectron in a note.

* It added the current rally is coinciding with tightening spreads SB-1=R and rising cash prices, both bullish signals. Longer term, however, sugar is capped by the ethanol parity, which Marex expects will be around 13.00-13.50 next year.

* India’s top sugar producing state, Uttar Pradesh, has kept the price that mills must pay to cane growers this season unchanged in a bid to help cut back the country’s surplus sugar output.

* March white sugar rose $3.20, or 0.9%, to $350.70 a tonne, having hit its highest since late February at $351.30.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee edged up 0.1 cent, or 0.1%, to $1.2490 per lb, having hit $1.2725 on Friday, its highest since October last year.

* ICE arabica coffee speculators trimmed their net short position by 6,637 contracts to 956 in the week ended Dec. 3.

* ICE-certified stocks have fallen from 2.5 million bags in March to around 2.1 million, boosting coffee. KC-TOT-TOT

* Commerzbank said the International Coffee Organisation (ICO’s) forecast of a 502,000 tonne deficit, while not large considering last season’s 3.7 million tonne surplus, has likely driven the recent price surge.

* It added, however, that prices should be capped given the 2020/21 crop in top producer Brazil could hit another record.

* Colombia has laid out a road map to guarantee sustainable coffee production, with plans to increase quality and output.

* March robusta coffee fell $5, or 0.4%, to $1,407 per tonne.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa was down $5, or 0.2%, at $2,602 a tonne, having settled up 1% on Friday.

* ICE cocoa speculators trimmed their net long position by 3,157 contract to 36,061 in the week ended Dec. 3.

* Port arrivals in both Ivory Coast and Ghana this season have so far run slightly behind last season’s pace. Black pod and swollen shoot disease have spread in Ivory Coast.

* March London cocoa fell 13 pounds, or 0.7%, to 1,848 pounds a tonne, under pressure from gains in sterling. (Editing by Pravin Char, editing by Louise Heavens)