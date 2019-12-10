SOFTS-Arabica coffee steadies after hitting near 2-year high

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - ICE arabica coffee steadied on Tuesday after hitting its highest in nearly two years in the prior session as funds bought into the market amid signs of supply tightness.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee rose 2.8 cents, or 2.2%, to $1.3115 per lb at 1119 GMT, having hit $1.3200 on Monday, its highest since early January last year.

* Arabica has been underpinned by the prospect of a deficit in 2019/20 and by worries that dry conditions in Brazil could curb the 2020/21 crop.

* A shortage of high-quality or washed arabica in Central America, Colombia and Brazil has sparked a scramble for ICE-certified stocks, which have fallen from 2.5 million bags in March to around 2.1 million. KC-TOT-TOT

* “We see a lot of demand for certified stocks, it adds to concerns the market had about the development of Brazil’s 2020/21 crop,” said Carlos Mera, senior commodities analyst at Rabobank.

* He added, however, that at these price levels, it was mostly speculators driving up prices, meaning gains from here on may not be sustained longer term.

* March robusta coffee rose $35, or 2.5%, to $1,436 per tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar was down 0.03 cents, or 0.2%, at 13.35 cents per lb, steadying after hitting 13.42 cents on Monday, the highest since late February.

* Sugar has been buoyed by tightening supplies, with a global deficit widely forecast for the current 2019/20 season and some early indications there could be another deficit in the 2020/21 season.

* Dealers said funds continued to cover their short positions, adding that producer selling of excess stocks had subsided for now.

* “Our thinking is sugar prices are headed into a 13.5-14.0 cent range. Our ambition for prices is modest because we think the sugar market can easily access more sugar at the right price,” analysts at Commonwealth Bank of Australia said.

* March white sugar edged up $0.20, or 0.1%, to $351.80 a tonne, having hit its highest since late February at $353.30.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa was up $11, or 0.4%, at $2,612 a tonne.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 787,000 tonnes between Oct. 1 and Dec. 8, exporters estimated, up 0.2% from the same period last season.

* Ghana’s cocoa arrivals reached 257,000 tonnes between Oct. 1 and Nov. 21, exporters estimated, down 1.5% from the previous season.

* March London cocoa was flat at 1,842 pounds a tonne. (Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by David Evans)