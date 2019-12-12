SOFTS-Arabica coffee hits two-year high, raw sugar hits 1-yr top

(.)

LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - ICE arabica coffee prices hit a two-high on Thursday on further fund buying and fresh signs of supply tightness. Raw sugar set a new one-year peak meanwhile.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee rose 2.1 cents, or 1.5%, to $1.3725 per lb by 1330 GMT, having hit $1.3785, its highest since September 2017.

* Arabica has been underpinned by the prospect of a deficit in 2019/20 and worries that dry conditions in top producer Brazil in October could curb the 2020/21 crop.

* ICE-certified stocks have fallen from 2.5 million bags in March to around 2 million, prompting fund buying. They fell by nearly 30,000 bags on Wednesday alone. KC-TOT-TOT

* “The big trade houses, banks, a few funds and OTC shops, these guys are saying they wouldn’t be surprised if the rally continues to $1.45,” said a dealer.

* Top producer Brazil exported 2.8 million 60-kilogram (132-pound) bags of green coffee in November, 22% less than a year earlier and down 16% versus October.

* March robusta coffee rose $22, or 1.5%, to $1,449 per tonne, having hit $1,479 on Tuesday, a five-month high.

* Farmers in Vietnam, the world’s top robusta producer, held back from selling this week due to low prices, while activity in Indonesia remained limited due to lack of supply.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar was up 0.1 cent, or 0.8%, at 13.52 cents per lb, having hit 13.55 cents earlier, its highest since last October.

* Sugar has been buoyed by fund short covering. A global deficit is widely forecast for the current 2019/20 season and there are some early indications there could be a deficit in the 2020/21 season.

* Stocks are hefty, however, following two years of surplus.

* “With the speculative net short now back at a manageable level and Indian exports becoming viable at around 13.50, the market may have done enough on the upside for the time being,” said Sucden Financial in a note.

* French sugar beet growers estimate this year’s sugar beet crop at 38.3 million tonnes, down from 39.6 million in 2018, as weather woes hurt crop development in Europe’s main producer.

* March white sugar rose $2.3, or 0.7%, to $354.20 a tonne, having hit its highest since February at $354.60.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa was down $35, or 1.4%, at $2,533 a tonne.

* Ivory Coast cocoa grinders processed 96,000 tonnes of beans from Oct. 1 to the end of November, 5.5% higher than the same period last season. The country vies with the Netherlands for the spot of leading grinder.

* March London cocoa was down 19 pounds, or 1.1%, at 1,793 pounds a tonne. ($1 = 0.7794 pounds) (Reporting by Maytaal Angel; editing by Susan Fenton and Steve Orlofsky)