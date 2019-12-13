SOFTS-Arabica coffee hits 2-year high as real strengthens, raw sugar reaches peak

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - ICE arabica coffee prices hit their highest level in more than two years on Friday as Brazil’s currency strengthened and funds continued to buy, while raw sugar touched its highest mark in more than a year.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee was up 2.3 cents, or 1.7%, at $1.3960 per lb by 1201 GMT, having hit $1.4030, its highest since September 2017. Arabica has risen 45% since mid-October.

* “People are a little bit fearful, they don’t know if this rally has further legs. We haven’t seen industry step up and buy,” said a dealer.

* The Brazilian real hit its strongest in a month versus the dollar on Thursday, extending a string of recent gains. A stronger real deters producers from selling dollar-priced coffee because it lowers returns in local currency terms.

* Arabica has been underpinned by the prospect of a deficit in 2019/20. ICE-certified stocks have fallen from 2.5 million bags in March to around 2 million, helping prompt fund buying. KC-TOT-TOT

* On Thursday, top producer Brazil’s 2019 coffee crop was revised down to 57.05 million 60-kg bags from 58.9 million by consultancy Safras & Mercado, which projected tight stocks in Brazil until the next harvest.

* March robusta coffee rose $12, or 0.8%, to $1,459 per tonne, having hit $1,479 on Tuesday, a five-month high.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar was up 0.09 cents, or 0.7%, at 13.61 cents per lb, having hit 13.65 cents earlier, its highest since last October.

* Dealers said the market was slightly overbought which was likely to limit further gains but, ultimately, any correction would be seen as a buying opportunity.

* A global sugar deficit is widely forecast for the current 2019/20 season and there are some early indications there could be a deficit in the 2020/21 season.

* Sugar stocks are hefty, however, following two years of surplus.

* There is about a 70% chance of El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) neutral conditions prevailing during the 2019-20 Northern Hemisphere winter, a U.S. government forecaster said.

* March white sugar rose $1.8, or 0.5%, to $356.10 a tonne, having hit its highest since February at $356.90.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa was up $14, or 0.6%, at $2,535 a tonne, having hit its lowest in a month on Thursday.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in Ivory Coast reached 701,548 tonnes from Oct. 1 to Nov. 30, down more than 4% from the same period last season, CCC data showed.

* March London cocoa was down 21 pounds, or 1.2%, at 1,761 pounds a tonne, under pressure from stellar gains in sterling after Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s sweeping election win.

$1 = 0.7794 pounds Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Pravin Char