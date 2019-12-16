SOFTS-Raw sugar slips after setting 1-yr high, arabica coffee rallies

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - ICE raw sugar prices slipped on Monday amid excess stocks and as funds slowed their buying after betting the sweetener up to its highest in more than a year last week. Arabica coffee headed back towards a recent two-year high meanwhile.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar fell 0.08 cents, or 0.6%, to 13.43 cents per lb at 1324 GMT, having hit 13.67 cents on Friday, its highest since last October.

* ICE sugar speculators slashed their net short position by 77,154 contracts to 26,279 in the week to Dec. 10, CFTC data showed.

* “The funds have pretty much covered an enormous short, and the market only managed to rally slowly. We are left to wonder if the investment community are considering a long-term long position,” Sucden Financial said in a note. “It seems likely 14 cents will be a very tough hurdle for the bulls.”

* Sugar has been boosted of late as a global deficit is widely forecast for the current 2019/20 season. However, stocks are hefty following two years of surplus, so market rallies tend to face resistance by prompting heavy producer selling.

* The Brazilian real was near its highest in a month versus the dollar, deterring producers from selling dollar-priced sugar by lowering returns in local currency terms.

* Oil prices were near three-month highs after the United States and China agreed to an initial trade deal. Higher energy prices prompt cane mills to produce more ethanol at the expense of sugar.

* March white sugar fell $0.3, or 0.1%, to $355 a tonne, having touched its highest since February at $357.80.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee was up 2.4 cents, or 1.8%, at $1.3335 per lb, having hit $1.4030 on Friday, its highest since September 2017. Arabica has risen more than 40% since mid-October.

* ICE arabica coffee speculators switched to a net long position of 14,492 contracts in the week to Dec. 10, CFTC data showed.

* Arabica has been underpinned by the prospect of a deficit in 2019/20. ICE-certified stocks have fallen from 2.5 million bags in March to around 2 million, helping prompt fund buying. KC-TOT-TOT

* March robusta coffee rose $8, or 0.6%, to $1,425 per tonne, having hit $1,479 early last week, a five-month high.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa was down $7, or 0.3%, at $2,565 a tonne, having hit its lowest in a month on Thursday.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 883,000 tonnes between Oct. 1 and Dec. 15, exporters estimated on Monday, up 0.6% from the same period last season.

* ICE cocoa speculators raised their net long position by 410 contracts to 36,471 contracts in the week to Dec. 10, CFTC data showed.

* March London cocoa was down 20 pounds, or 1.1%, at 1,768 pounds a tonne, having hit a three-month low on Friday.

Reporting by Maytaal Angel Editing by Mark Heinrich