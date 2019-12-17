SOFTS-Arabica coffee slips from more than two-year peak

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE turned lower on Tuesday after earlier climbing to their highest level in more than two years, while raw sugar and New York cocoa prices also eased.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee was down 1.25 cents, or 0.9%, at $1.3770 per lb at 1231 GMT after rising to a peak of $1.4245, the highest since September 2017.

* Dealers said the modest setback was not unexpected after a steep rise in prices during the last few days. Prices have risen by about 40% since mid-October.

* The sharp advance in prices has caused some stress for producers who had hedged coffee, forcing some to cover short positions in the futures market.

* ICE Futures U.S. increased the hedge initial requirement margin to $4,050, effective from the close of business on Tuesday, up 50% from about $2,700 previously, following recent volatility.

* Funds helped to fuel the earlier rally, switching from a net short to a rising net long position.

* The magnitude of the earlier rise had caught many other market participants by surprise.

* “People don’t know what to do,” one dealer said, adding thin volumes in the pre-Christmas period were adding to market volatility.

* Dealers said the robusta market had failed to keep pace and its discount to arabica had widened significantly.

* “If funds were busier in London (robusta) I’m sure we would be a lot higher,” one dealer said, adding the hedge selling was helping to keep a lid on prices.

* Dealers said shipments from top robusta producer Vietnam were beginning to gather pace following some rain delays to the harvest.

* March robusta coffee was down $8, or 0.55%, at $1,442 a tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar fell 0.03 cents, or 0.2%, to 13.26 cents per lb with the market consolidating below last week’s more than one-year high of 13.67 cents.

* Dealers said funds had now largely covered a net short position and the market’s next move might hinge on the extent to which they go long.

* They also said mills in Brazil still had a lot of sugar to hedge.

* March white sugar rose $0.50, or 0.1%, to $352.20 a tonne.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa was down $7, or 0.3%, at $2,538 a tonne.

* Dealers said an improving crop outlook in top producer Ivory Coast had helped to put the market on the defensive.

* Farmers in Ivory Coast’s cocoa-growing regions welcomed heavier-than-usual rainfall after weeks of hot and dry weather had threatened the main crop, they told Reuters on Monday.

* March London cocoa was unchanged at 1,768 pounds a tonne. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Edmund Blair)