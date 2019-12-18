SOFTS-Arabica coffee slides after setting more than 2-year high

(Updates with settlement prices)

NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE fell sharply on Tuesday after earlier climbing to their highest in more than two years.

Raw sugar and cocoa also edged lower.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee settled lower 5.25 cents, or 3.8%, to $1.337​ per lb, after rising to a peak of $1.4245, the highest since September 2017.

* Dealers said the setback was not unexpected given the extent of recent gains. Prices have risen by about 40% since mid October.

* The sharp advance in prices has caused some stress for producers who had hedged coffee, forcing some to cover short positions in the futures market.

* ICE Futures U.S. increased the hedge initial requirement margin to $4,050, effective from the close of business on Tuesday, up 50% from about $2,700 previously, following recent volatility.

* Funds helped to fuel the earlier rally, switching from a net short to a rising net long position.

* The magnitude of the earlier rise had caught many other market participants by surprise.

* “People don’t know what to do,” one dealer said, adding thin volumes in the pre-Christmas period were adding to market volatility.

* Dealers said the robusta market had failed to keep pace and its discount to arabica had widened significantly.

* “If funds were busier in London (robusta) I’m sure we would be a lot higher,” one dealer said, adding the hedge selling was helping to keep a lid on prices.

* Dealers said shipments from top robusta producer Vietnam were beginning to gather pace following some rain delays to the harvest.

* March robusta coffee settled lower 2.3%, or $34, to $1,416 per tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar ​​settled lower 0.2%, or 2 cents, to $13.27​​ cents per lb, with the market hovering below last week’s more than one-year high of 13.67 cents.

* Dealers said funds had now largely covered a net short position and the market’s next move might hinge on the extent to which they go long.

* They also said mills in Brazil still had a lot of sugar to hedge.

* March white sugar ​​settled up 0.3%, or $1.00, to $352.70 per tonne.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa settled lower 0.4%, or $11, to $2,534 per tonne.

* Dealers said an improving crop outlook in top producer Ivory Coast had helped to put the market on the defensive.

* Farmers in Ivory Coast’s cocoa-growing regions welcomed heavier-than-usual rainfall after weeks of hot and dry weather had threatened the main crop, they told Reuters on Monday.

* March London cocoa ​​settled up £15.00, or 0.8%, to £1,783.00 per tonne.

* Britain’s pound tumbled on Tuesday, erasing its post-election gains, after news that Prime Minister Boris Johnson planned to take a hard line in Brexit talks with the European Union dashed hopes of an end to Brexit uncertainty. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt, additional reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by Jan Harvey and Grant McCool)