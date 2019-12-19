SOFTS-Raw sugar edges back towards 1-year high, coffee rally fades

LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - ICE raw sugar futures rose on Thursday, edging back towards last week’s one-year high amid tightening supplies, while arabica coffee slid from this week’s two-year peak.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar rose 0.04 cents, or 0.2%, to 13.46 cents per lb at 1313 GMT, having hit a more than one-year high of 13.67 cents last week.

* Sugar has consolidated this week with funds now having largely covered a net short position that exceeded 200,000 lots in early November.

* Dealers said it remained to be seen whether funds were ready to build a net long position, though production deficits, a stronger Brazilian real and improving crude oil prices meant they were more likely to buy than sell.

* A global deficit is widely expected in the current 2019/20 season.

* Sugar rallies are capped however, given weak demand growth, high global stock levels and top producer Brazil’s ability to ramp up output at the right price.

* “The more strength we see in world (sugar) prices, the more likely we will see stock make its way onto the market in the form of exports,” said ING in a note

* March white sugar rose $0.90, or 0.3%, to $356.40 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee fell 5.1 cents, or 3.9%, to $1.2800 per lb.

* The contract rose to a peak of $1.3840 on Tuesday, the highest in more than two years, but has since fallen back in volatile, holiday-thinned trade.

* Prices have gained some 40% since mid-October, supported by fund buying amid tightening supplies, with exchange arabica stocks falling KC-TOT-TOT and a global deficit widely forecast for the 2019/20 season.

* A dealer said the market was consolidating given the recent stellar gains were excessive, driven largely by momentum-based fund buying.

* Uganda’s coffee exports rose 7% in November from a year ago, boosted by favourable weather and traders releasing higher volumes to meet outstanding obligations for the year.

* March robusta coffee was down $26, or 1.8%, at $1,383 a tonne.

* Vietnam’s domestic coffee prices edged up slightly from last week as lacklustre bean prices prompted farmers to hold off selling.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa was down $18, or 0.7%, at $2,489 a tonne, having hit its lowest since Nov. 11.

* March London cocoa fell 9 pounds, or 0.5%, to 1,772 pounds a tonne.