SOFTS-Arabica coffee climbs to 2-1/2 month high, raw sugar eases

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE rose to a 2-1/2 month high on Thursday, boosted by potential disruptions to shipments from top producer Brazil.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee was up 0.25 cents, or 0.2%, to $1.3020 per lb at 1522 GMT, after setting a 2-1/2 month high of $1.3065.

* The market has risen sharply during the last few days boosted by operational hurdles in Brazil linked to the spread of the coronavirus.

* Dealers noted ICE certified stocks were continuing to decline.

* May robusta coffee fell $14, or 1.1%, to $1,245 a tonne.

* Domestic coffee prices rose in top robusta producer Vietnam this week as traders stockpiled the commodity following a supply shortage in rival Brazil due to the coronavirus pandemic, traders said.

* The number of people in the United States who have coffee every day has increased 5% since 2015, maintaining its ranking as the most consumed beverage in the country, the National Coffee Association (NCA) said in a study.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar was down 0.04 cents, or 0.35%, at 11.37 cents per lb.

* Brazilian sugar mills were quick to start cane crushing in the new center-south season, processing 3 million tonnes in the first half of March, 88% more than in the same period a year earlier.

* May white sugar rose $13.80, or 4.1%, to $352.70 a tonne, rebounding after its recent prolonged slide.

COCOA

* May London cocoa was down 16 pounds, or 0.9%, at 1,820 pounds a tonne, weakened by a stronger pound.

* Dealers said an improving outlook for the mid-crop in Ivory Coast remained a bearish influence.

* May New York cocoa fell $3, or 0.1%, to $2,245 a tonne. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Mark Potter)