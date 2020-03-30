SOFTS-Raw sugar prices ease, arabica coffee rebounds

LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE were slightly lower on Monday, weighed by growing sentiment that the global market may swing into surplus in the 2020/21 season while arabica coffee prices rebounded after steep losses late last week.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar slipped 0.04 cents, or 0.4%, to 11.06 cents per lb at 0938 GMT.

* Dealers said the market was weighed partly by the prospect of more output in centre-south Brazil as the slump in energy prices prompts mills to use more cane to produce the sweetener rather than biofuel ethanol.

* “At current values, ethanol sales in Brazil are paying the equivalent of 55 points less than what mills would get selling sugar to export markets, considering NY (raw sugar) futures prices,” Arnaldo Correa, managing director at Brazil sugar industry adviser Archer Consulting said.

* “If Brazil’s center-south produces the amount of sugar we are expecting it to produce, due to falling demand and prices for ethanol, it is possible that we would not see that expected global sugar supply deficit anymore,” he added.

* Australia-based analysts Green Pool on Friday switched its forecast for the 2020/21 season from a global deficit to a small surplus.

* Speculators boosted their net short position in raw sugar futures on ICE Futures U.S. in the week to March 24 to 9,897 contracts, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data showed on Friday.

* May white sugar rose $4.30, or 1.2%, to $355.70 a tonne, boosted by concerns that a 21-day lockdown in India to slow the spread of the coronavirus could disrupt white sugar exports.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee rose 2.00 cents, or 1.7%, to $1.1785 per lb as the market showed signs of resuming its advance after a sharp setback late last week.

* The market has been supported partly by stockpiling in some of the largest consuming countries.

* There has also been concerns about operational hurdles in top producer Brazil linked to the coronavirus.

* May robusta coffee rose $3, or 0.25%, to $1,212 a tonne.

COCOA

* May London cocoa was down 5 pounds, or 0.3%, at 1,780 pounds a tonne.

* May New York cocoa rose $1, or 0.04%, to $2,258 a tonne.

* U.S. customs authorities have asked cocoa traders to report where and when they encounter child labour in their supply chains in top grower Ivory Coast, three industry sources said, following calls from American lawmakers to ban some imports. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt and Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)