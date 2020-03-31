SOFTS-Raw sugar prices ease further on bets Brazil will ramp up output

LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE edged lower on Monday, heading for their worst quarter since 2010, with concerns ongoing that falling energy prices will prompt Brazil’s cane mills to ramp up sugar output at the expense of ethanol, a cane-based biofuel.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar slipped by 0.06 cents, or 0.6%, to 11.67 cents per lb at 1251 GMT, on course for losses of 20.5% this quarter.

* Two of Brazil’s largest fuel distributors said on Monday they are cutting the amount of ethanol they will buy from local suppliers to adjust to a slump in demand amid the coronavirus lockdown in Latin America’s largest economy.

* Traders are doubling down on expectations that Brazil will ramp up sugar production, putting to one side fears that coronavirus-related lockdown measures will cause labour shortages and disrupt production.

* Oil prices firmed on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed to talks aimed at stabilising energy markets, but the gains were not enough to lift sugar.

* May white sugar rose $8.30, or 2.4%, to $359 a tonne, still benefitting from fears that a 21-day coronavirus lockdown in India is disrupting white sugar exports.

* “Refiners are locking in whites premium rates at levels they could only dream of several months ago. Whether they can sell and get the sugar shipped is another issue,” said a dealer.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee fell 1 cent, or 0.9%, to $1.1830 per lb, having gained 3% in the prior session.

* ICE certified stocks KC-TOT-TOT plunged by 31,467 60kg bags as of March 30 to total 1.985 million bags, their lowest in nearly two years.

* Arabica has been supported of late by stockpiling in some of the largest consuming countries and concern about coronavirus-related operational hurdles in top producer Brazil.

* May robusta coffee was flat at $1,203 a tonne.

COCOA

* May London cocoa was down 2 pounds, or 0.11%, at 1,769 pounds a tonne.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 1.645 million tonnes between Oct. 1 and March 29, exporters estimated, down 1.7% from the same period last season.

* Going forward however, concerns about the mid-crop in Ivory Coast are receding. Ivorian farmers saidabundant rain mixed with sunny spells in most of the country’s cocoa regions last week will boost the mid-crop.

* May New York cocoa fell $22, or 0.9%, to $2,244 a tonne.