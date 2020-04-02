SOFTS-Raw sugar moves away from 1-1/2 year lows as oil prices surge

LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) - Raw sugar prices on ICE headed higher on Thursday as crude oil futures surged, though the outlook remained grim with the death toll from coronavirus continuing to rise and economic pain deepening.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar fell 0.14 cents, or 1.4%, to 10.18 cents per lb at 1243 GMT, having hit a 1-1/2 year low on Wednesday at 10.02. Sugar posted losses of more than 20% for the first quarter of 2020.

* Oil prices jumped 10%, heading away from Wednesday’s near 18-year lows, after U.S. President Donald Trump said he expected Saudi Arabia and Russia to reach a deal to end their price war.

* Rising energy prices tend to lessen fears that Brazil’s cane mills will ramp up sugar output at the expense of ethanol, a cane based biofuel.

* Dealers said while a recovery is not on the cards for sugar, prices for the sweetener may be attempting to bottom out.

* May white sugar fell $4.5, or 1.3%, to $337.50 a tonne, having posted gains recently on worries that the coronavirus-related lockdown in India and beyond is disrupting supply chains.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee rose 1.8 cents, or 1.5%, to $1.1765 per lb, having gained nearly 10% last month, one of the few commodities in the world to do so.

* Top producer Brazil exported 3.04 mln 60-kg bags of coffee in March, down from 3.21 mln bags a year ago, data showed.

* Honduran coffee exports fell 7.1% in March compared to a year ago, sector officials said adding the country should register a 4.3% drop in exports in the 2019-20 harvest.

* Honduras is the main source for ICE-certified stocks, which were last down at 1.95 million bags, their lowest in nearly two years, as roasters stockpile coffee amid fears the coronavirus pandemic will disrupt supply chains.

* May arabica futures may rise to $1.1870 per lb, as they have stabilized around a support at $1.1540, technical signals indicate.

* May robusta coffee rose $23, or 1.9%, to $1,227 a tonne.

* Coffee trading in top robusta producer Vietnam has been frozen this week as the country began 15 days of social distancing from Wednesday to curb the spread of the coronavirus, while prices rose in Indonesia.

COCOA

* May London cocoa was up 4 pounds, or 0.2%, at 1,744 pounds a tonne.

* Cocoa is coming under pressure from fears the coronavirus-related economic slump will hurt demand for luxury foods, and from improved weather in top producer the Ivory Coast.

* May New York cocoa rose $13, or 0.6%, to $2,244 a tonne. (Reporting by Maytaal Angel;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)