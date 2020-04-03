SOFTS-Raw sugar prices buoyed by crude oil rally

LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Friday, boosted by a surge in crude oil prices, with the market extending its rebound from a 1-1/2 year low set earlier in the week.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar rose 0.25 cents, or 2.4%, to 10.54 cents per lb by 1033 GMT. The front month had fallen to a 1-1/2 year low of 10.02 cents on Wednesday.

* The contract was on track for a weekly loss of 5%.

* Dealers said a rebound in energy markets could lessen the incentive for mills in Brazil to switch to using more cane to make sugar rather than biofuel ethanol, though a shift to increased production of the sweetener was still expected.

* Egypt’s state-owned sugar buyer is seeking 100,000 tonnes of raw Brazilian sugar in an international tender, according to a document seen by Reuters on Thursday.

* May white sugar rose $0.50, or 0.15%, to $341.10 a tonne.

COFFEE

* May robusta coffee fell $12, or 1%, to $1,1974 a tonne, losing ground after rising more than 3% in the previous session.

* The contract was on track for a weekly loss of 1%.

* Dealers said the disruption to the flow of coffee in top robusta producer Vietnam as the country began 15 days of social distancing this week had helped to underpin prices.

* “This makes it impossible for coffee beans to be sold at auctions. Transport is also massively hampered and ports are running at minimal capacity,” Commerzbank said in a note.

* May arabica coffee fell 1.75 cents, or 1.5%, to $1.1760 per lb.

COCOA

* May London cocoa was up 29 pounds, or 1.6%, at 1,797 pounds a tonne, supported partly by a weak pound.

* May New York cocoa rose $5, or 0.2%, to $2,290 a tonne. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman )