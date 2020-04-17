SOFTS-Raw sugar prices extend rebound, NY cocoa also up

LONDON, April 17 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Friday as the market extended its rebound from a 1-1/2 year low set earlier this week while New York cocoa prices also climbed.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar was up 0.11 cent, or 1.1%, at 10.27 cents per lb at 1129 GMT. The front month had fallen to a 1-1/2 year low of 9.96 cents on Wednesday.

* Dealers said selling pressure appeared to have at least temporarily subsided while volume was boosted by rolling forward of positions out of May into July SB-1=R with the front month due to expire at the end of this month.

* Brazilian sugar and ethanol companies are going into survival mode, cutting back harvest operations and tapping into credit lines to weather the slump in fuel demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

* Dealers noted short-term supplies of white sugar remained tight with August whites commanding a premium of around $109 a tonne to July raws, providing a strong incentive for refining.

* “That near-term shortage (of whites) still needs to be resolved. And resolved it will be given there is plenty of Brazilian raws coming,” said Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Tobin Gorey, citing the lucrative whites premium.

* August white sugar rose $0.80, or 0.2%, to $338.60.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa rose $13, or 0.6%, to $2,271 a tonne.

* Dealers were monitoring first quarter grind data to see the extent to which demand for cocoa may be beginning to decline. European data is due to be issued on April 22.

* North American first-quarter cocoa grindings fell 5.1% from a year earlier to 115,591 tonnes, data from the National Confectioners Association (NCA) showed.

* Asia’s first-quarter cocoa grind dropped 0.5% from the same period last year to 207,356 tonnes, data from the Cocoa Association of Asia (CAA) showed on Friday.

* July London cocoa was down 2 pounds, or 0.1%, at 1,775 pounds a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee fell 0.85 cents, or 0.7%, to $1.1885 per lb.

* July robusta coffee fell $6, or 0.5%, to $1,199 a tonne. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)