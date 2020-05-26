SOFTS-Raw sugar buoyed by crude oil gains; coffee also up

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Tuesday, boosted by broad-based gains in crude oil and many other commodity markets, while coffee prices also advanced.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar was up 0.22 cents, or 2%, at 11.15 cents per lb by 1111 GMT.

* Dealers said the market had also been supported by a growing line-up of vessels waiting to load at the major sugar export port of Santos in Brazil.

* “This is a fact, but it does not really mean that there is not enough sugar; only that the terminals in Santos cannot load sugar fast enough. But the market has taken this as a sign of tight supply,” Marex Spectron analyst Robin Shaw said in a note.

* The market was also keeping a close watch on the spread of the novel coronavirus in Brazil to see the extent to which it could disrupt production or exports.

* Dealers noted that speculators had reduced their net short position significantly in the week to May 19 but would need to start building a long position if the market’s recent rebound is to be sustained.

* August white sugar was up $8.40, or 2.3%, at $375.30 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee rose 1.8 cents, or 1.7%, to $1.0540 per lb.

* July robusta coffee was up $12, or 1%, at $1,219 a tonne.

* JDE Peet’s initial public offering (IPO) drew strong investor interest as books opened on Tuesday, giving an early indication of robust demand for an issue that aims to raise 2.3 billion euros ($2.5 billion) and revive a moribund IPO market.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa was up $31, or 1.3%, at $2,425 a tonne.

* July London cocoa fell 9 pounds, or 0.5%, to 1,974 pounds a tonne​, partly weighed down by a stronger pound. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman )