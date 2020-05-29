SOFTS-Rising raw sugar prices set for monthly gain

LONDON, May 29 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Friday and were on track to post a monthly gain for the first time since January while arabica coffee prices also edged up.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar was up 0.12 cents, or 1.1%, at 10.92 cents per lb by 1157 GMT.

* Dealers said the market was showing signs of resuming its recent upward trend after a period of consolidation, though selling pressure was expected to pick up around 11 cents.

* The July contract was on track for a monthly gain of more than 5%.

* The potential for the coronavirus pandemic to disrupt the flow of sugar out of top exporter Brazil remained a supportive factor.

* Brazil reported a daily record of 26,417 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, according to the Health Ministry, bringing its total tally to 438,238, second only to the United States in confirmed cases.

* August white sugar was up $0.40, or 0.1%, at $361.90 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee rose 0.75 cents, or 0.8%, to 99.85 cents per lb, edging away from a 3-1/2 month low of 98.55 cents set on Thursday.

* Dealers said the prospect of a huge crop in Brazil this year, where the harvest is under way, was keeping the market on the defensive.

* July robusta coffee was up $7, or 0.6%, at $1,184 a tonne.

* Vietnam’s coffee exports in the first five months of the year were expected to be up by 4.7% from a year earlier at 813,000 tonnes, government data showed on Friday.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa was up $2, or 0.1%, at $2,431 a tonne, boosted partly by supportive technicals.

* July London cocoa fell 8 pounds, or 0.4%, to 1,955 pounds a tonne​. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman )