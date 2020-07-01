SOFTS-Raw sugar rises, cocoa slumps to 15-month low

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE were higher on Wednesday boosted partly by gains in crude oil, while cocoa prices slumped to 15-month lows weighed by concerns about weak demand.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar rose 0.16 cents, or 1.3%, to 12.12 cents per lb by 1148 GMT.

* Dealers said the market lacked a clear overall trend at the moment with strong production in Brazil helping to keep a lid on prices.

* They noted only about 250,000 tonnes of sugar was tendered against the expiry of the July contract on Tuesday with the recent decline in the whites premium potentially reducing the appetite to take delivery. The exchange is due to confirm the exact tonnage later on Wednesday.

* August white sugar rose $0.40, or 0.1%, to $356.10 a tonne.

COCOA

* September London cocoa fell 21 pounds, or 1.3%, to 1,599 pounds a tonne after dipping to 1,593 pounds, the weakest price for the second position since March 2019.

* Dealers said the collapse of the nearby premium LCC-1=R on Tuesday had added to the downward pressure while weak demand also remained a focus ahead of second quarter grinding data due to be issued later this month.

* Europe’s second quarter grind is provisionally due to be issued on July 16.

* September New York cocoa fell $18, or 0.8%, to $2,168 a tonne after touching $2,162, also the lowest since March 2019.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee rose a marginal 0.05 cents, or 0.05%, to $1.0105 per lb.

* September robusta coffee rose $6, or 0.5%, to $1,193 a tonne.

* Indonesia exported 14,172 tonnes of robusta coffee beans in June from its province of Lampung on the island of Sumatra, up 60% from the same month last year, trade office data showed on Wednesday. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)