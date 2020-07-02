SOFTS-Raw sugar dips amid easing tightness in refined supplies

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE fell on Thursday as easing tightness in refined, white sugar supplies overshadowed demand recovery hopes linked to encouraging results from coronavirus vaccine trials.

Coffee and cocoa steadied, meanwhile.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar was down 0.10 cents, or 0.8%, at 12.08 cents per lb at 1239 GMT after testing, but failing, to breach resistance at 12.25 cents on Wednesday.

* August white sugar fell $7.50, or 2.1%, to $348.80 a tonne, with the discount for August versus October sugar widening LSUQ0-V0, meaning the recent supply tightness has all but disappeared.

* Dealers said that, given the situation in the whites market, there was little fundamental reason for raws to gain despite improved sentiment in wider financial markets.

* World stocks rose for a fourth straight day amid encouraging coronavirus vaccine trials and bets on a record rebound in U.S. jobs figures. Oil prices also gained. [MKTS/GLOB

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee was flat at 104 cents per lb, after a sharp run-up earlier in the week.

* Honduran coffee exports dropped 29.6% in June from a year earlier after farmers cut production because of drought and low global prices.

* Dealers said recent falls in exports from Central America indicated poor demand, though cuts to production in response to low prices should help balance the market.

* September robusta coffee fell $1, or 0.08%, to $1,203 a tonne.

* Trade in Vietnam’s coffee market ground to a virtual halt this week due to a lack of beans, while domestic prices in Indonesia fell as supplies continued to rise, traders said.

COCOA

* September London cocoa dipped 1 pound, or 0.1%, to 1,600 pounds a tonne, having plumbed 15 month lows on Wednesday on worries over weak demand and collapsing nearby premiums LCC-1=R.

* Europe’s second quarter grind, a proxy for demand, is provisionally due to be issued on July 16.

* September New York cocoa rose $10, or 0.4%, to $2,180 a tonne after Wednesday’s 15-month trough. (Editing by Mark Potter)