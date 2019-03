SAO PAULO, March 19 (Reuters) - General Motors said on Tuesday it would invest 10 billion reais ($2.65 billion) in two of its Brazilian plants located in the state of Sao Paulo.

The two plants are located in Sao Caetano do Sul and Sao Jose dos Campos and employ 15,000 people, jobs that will be maintained as part of the investment plan. ($1 = 3.7765 reais) (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun)