GM CEO says it would be 'very costly' to move Mexico SUV production

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra said on Wednesday the automaker is about to launch production of the Mexican-built Chevrolet Blazer and said it would be “very costly” to move production to a U.S. plant.

GM announced in June it would build the Blazer in Mexico, drawing criticism and pressure from some lawmakers to build the vehicle at one of the assembly plants the company is idling.

Barra said the Blazer is going “to launch in the next few days.” She also said GM plans to launch production of a number of new products in the United States, including two new Cadillac vehicles that will be built in Michigan next year.

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese