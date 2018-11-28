Noticias de Mercados
November 28, 2018 / 1:52 PM / 2 days ago

Trump: GM should pay U.S. taxpayers back for bailout

WASHINGTON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Wednesday General Motors Co should pay back the money the government spent to keep it afloat as part of the auto industry bailout if it doesn’t keep jobs in the country.

“If GM doesn’t want to keep their jobs in the United States, they should pay back the $11.2 billion bailout that was funded by the American taxpayer,” Trump, angry about the automaker’s decision to close four plants in the United States, said on Twitter. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Franklin Paul)

