SAO PAULO, March 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA said in a securities filing on Thursday it has launched an offer for exchangeable senior notes worth $300 million that will mature in 2024.

The company also said it may offer an additional $45 million worth of such notes for investors participating in the offering. The notes are exchangeable for American Depositary Shares under certain conditions, the filing said. (Reporting by Ana Mano)