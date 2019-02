SAO PAULO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Brazil’s largest airline, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes, on Thursday reported a net income of 580 million reais ($155.68 million) for the fourth quarter of 2018, a securities filing showed.

For the year, the airline posted a net loss of 1.1 billion reais, the company said.

$1 = 3.7255 reais Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; editing by Jason Neely