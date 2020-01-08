Brazil's Gol expects higher Q4 revenue per passenger, lower costs -filing

SAO PAULO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Brazil’s largest airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes expects to post higher revenue per passenger and lower costs for the fourth quarter of 2019, a securities filing showed on Wednesday.

Gol expects its passenger unit revenue to grow by 11% from a year earlier and its non-fuel unit costs and fuel unit costs to decrease by 10% and 21%, respectively, it said.

Still, it said its earnings per share excluding currency effects are expected to fall to 0.6 reais from 0.73 reais a year earlier.

