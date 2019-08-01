Brazil airline Gol reports narrower quarterly loss as revenue grows

SAO PAULO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Brazil’s largest airline, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes, narrowed its losses in the second quarter to 194.6 million reais ($51.04 million), helped by higher revenues due to the suspension of flights and operations by rival Avianca Brasil.

Gol has struggled for years to turn consistent profits despite regularly increasing its revenues. The company said its revenue for the quarter was its highest ever.

$1 = 3.8130 reais Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Bernadette Baum