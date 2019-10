SAO PAULO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Brazil’s largest airline, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes, on Thursday posted a 242 million reais third-quarter loss hurt by two problems affecting about 18 of its planes.

Gol has been affected by the worldwide grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX.

It also recently had to ground 11 older 737 NG planes because it discovered cracks on what is known as the “pickle fork” which attaches the fuselage to the wings. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; editing by Jason Neely)