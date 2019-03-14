Goldman Sachs changes management structure in Brazil

SAO PAULO, March 14 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group is changing its management in Brazil, Latin America co-heads Gonzalo Garcia and Ram Sundaram announced in a statement on Thursday.

The bank said its activities in Brazil will be led by a new executive management committee with six members.

Maria Silvia Marques, chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs in the country, will leave the post. She will become chair of the bank’s consultative board.

The members of the new executive management committee are Paula Moreira, Daniel Motta, Juliano Arruda, Rodolfo Soares, Ricardo Bellissi and Ricardo Mourao, the bank said. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Leslie Adler)