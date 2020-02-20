UPDATE 1-Brazil supermarket chain GPA posts 70% profit drop, weighed by expenses

(Updates with more details)

SAO PAULO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian supermarket chain GPA SA reported on Wednesday a 71% drop in its fourth-quarter net income year-on-year, missing market expectations, after completing a costly corporate reorganization

In a securities filing, the local subsidiary of French group Casino Guichard Perrachon SA said its quarterly net fell to 98 million reais ($22.45 million) compared with a consensus estimate of 327.6 million reais compiled by Refinitiv.

In November, GPA successfully concluded a tender offer to acquire 96.57% of Colombia’s Almacenes Exito SA, as part of broader efforts by parent company Casino to simplify its shareholding structure in Latin America.

Revenue grew 23.6% to 17.3 billion reais, helped by the acquisition but expenses weighed on the final result, which grew 18.5% to 2.43 billion reais. ($1 = 4.3655 reais) (Reporting by Aluisio Alves and Gabriela Mello; Editing by Sandra Maler)