Noticias de Mercados
November 27, 2019 / 10:27 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 16 minutes ago

Brazil's IG4 Capital to buy controlling stake in Peru's Grana y Montero

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

SAO PAULO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian private equity firm IG4 Capital has agreed to acquire a controlling stake in Peruvian construction conglomerate Grana y Montero SAA, according to a statement on Wednesday.

IG4 Capital, a Brazilian private equity firm with around $550 million under management in two funds, is buying out the families that currently control Grana y Montero. After the conclusion of this deal, IG4 will launch a tender offer in the same terms to minority shareholders. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below