Ministerio de Agricultura de Argentina suspende registro de exportaciones agrícolas hasta nuevo aviso: comunicado

Soybeans are loaded into a sowing machine in the town of Estacion Islas in Buenos Aires province, November 27, 2012. The rains of late last week helped maintain a good level of moisture in Argentina's main crop belt, though some areas are still under water despite the dry weather of recent days, a meteorologist said Tuesday. Many analysts expect record production of soybeans and corn in the marketing year 2012/13 in Argentina, one of the world's biggest food exporters, thanks to good rains linked to the El Nino climate phenomenon. But the extensive rainfall that began in August also brought flooding that has forced some farmers to abandon their sowing plans in the most affected regions. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian (ARGENTINA - Tags: AGRICULTURE BUSINESS COMMODITIES FOOD)