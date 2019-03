March 25 (Reuters) - Dutch food ingredients company Corbion said on Monday it plans to acquire Granotec do Brazil for $45 million, in a bid to boost further its expansion in food ingredients in Latin America.

The Netherlands-based company will finance the acquisition from its existing debt facilities after customary approvals are likely granted by the first half of 2019, Corbion said in a statement.

