Green loans take root in Japan

* Loans: Regional lenders warm to sustainable financings from foreign borrowers

By Wakako Sato

TOKYO, April 17 (LPC) - Green Ninja loans are proving popular with lenders and borrowers alike, as regional Japanese banks pile into higher-yielding products and borrowers from far afield lap up long-term liquidity.

Ninja loans – syndicated in Japan for overseas borrowers – are not new, but the ones carrying the green tag are a more recent phenomenon, thanks in part to strong support from Japan Bank for International Cooperation, the country’s export credit agency.

Borrowers range from Mexican state-owned Banco Nacional de Comercio Exterior (Bancomext) to Indian state-owned NTPC, to name just the latest to jump onto the bandwagon.

“We are getting potential enquiries from borrowers in other parts of Asia, the Middle East and Africa. We see growing demand from all over the world as climate change measures are taken globally,” said Mika Uchino, director of new energy and power finance department II at JBIC.

Bancomext has tapped green Ninja loans from JBIC previously, having completed similar borrowings in March 2016, July 2014 and October 2011.

Last month Corporacion Andina de Fomento, a Latin American development bank owned by 19 countries, raised a US$200m loan from JBIC and six commercial lenders including five Japanese regional banks.

CAF completed similar financings in April 2016 and March 2011. Its April 2016 financing was the first JBIC green loan in which Japanese regional banks participated.

Australia’s Macquarie Group has also made its debut in Japan with a US$300m five-year loan that includes a US$150m green portion. Three Japanese regional banks joined in syndication.

DIFFERENT SHADE OF GREEN

The loans for Bancomext and NTPC fall under JBIC’s Green operations, established in April 2010 to support projects for environmental preservation globally.

Although the use of proceeds is tied to green projects, JBIC’s green Ninja loans do not abide by the Green Loan Principles of the Loan Market Association and the Asia Pacific Loan Market Association. Established in March 2018, the GLP has rapidly gained acceptance in other parts of Asia but has not seen much deal flow in Japan.

Last September, Chilean pulp and paper company Empresas CMPC became the first foreign borrower to raise a GLP-compliant loan in Japan – a debut US$100m five-year borrowing that attracted six regional banks in syndication.

JBIC is looking to match the needs of Japanese regional banks with its own green financing ambitions.

“Expanding overseas operations and diversifying their investments are the urgent tasks for Japanese regional banks so we are strategically promoting cooperation with them,” said Uchino.

“The number of newly participating regional banks is also increasing, and we expect some new lenders to the deals we are now working on.”

Last June, state-owned Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank) signed a US$200m commitment line for renewable energy projects with JBIC and other Japanese banks, including three regional lenders.

More regional banks in Japan are exploring ways of becoming involved in JBIC’s loans.

“We would very much like to join green loans if we are invited by JBIC,” said a banker at a Japanese regional bank that has not yet participated in JBIC’s green financing initiatives.

The green Ninja loans for Bancomext and NTPC fit the bill. Bancomext is seeking a US$200m 12-year financing from JBIC and other lenders, while India’s largest power producer is expected to wrap up its debut ¥40bn (US$370m) 12-year green financing from JBIC and commercial lenders as early as this month.

“Financial institutions are the majority of borrowers so far, but we are also seeing demand from project sponsors such as utility companies and regional governments,” said Uchino. ( Reporting By Wakako Sato; Editing by Chien Mi Wong and Prakash Chakravarti)