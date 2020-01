BOGOTA, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Colombia’s largest financial services company, Grupo Aval, on Tuesday said it had issued $1 billion worth of international bonds.

The bonds have a 10-year term and a yield of 4.375%, Grupo Aval said in a statement.

The transaction, performed by banks HSBC, Citi and JP Morgan, saw participation from more than 200 investors in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America, Grupo Aval said. (Reporting by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Tom Brown)