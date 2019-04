MEXICO CITY, April 29 (Reuters) - Mexican mining and transport company Grupo Mexico on Monday posted a 22.1 percent increase in net profit during the first quarter compared with the same period a year earlier.

Profit stood at $626.2 million, up from $512.8 million during the January-March period of 2018. First quarter revenues at the company were $2.53 billion, a decline of 5.1 percent from $2.67 billion in the same period in 2018, Grupo Mexico reported. (Reporting by Noe Torres)