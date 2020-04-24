UPDATE 1-Mexican miner Grupo Mexico's first quarter results turn negative

(Adds details on revenue, profit)

MEXICO CITY, April 24 (Reuters) - Mexican mining and transport firm Grupo Mexico registered a net loss of $369.2 million during the first quarter of this year in a sharp reversal from the year-ago period, the company said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange on Friday.

Grupo Mexico posted a profit of $626.2 million profit during the January to March period last year.

Total revenue in the first quarter this year fell 3.3% to total $2.45 billion. (Reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by Sandra Maler)