Grupo Mexico says expects no operational impact from Guaymas suspension

MEXICO CITY, July 23 (Reuters) - Mining and transport firm Grupo Mexico said on Tuesday that it does not expect its operations to be impacted by the partial closing of its Guaymas facility on the Gulf of California.

Mexico’s environmental prosecutor Profepa said on Saturday that it had ordered the partial and temporary closure of Grupo Mexico’s facility after the company spilled sulfuric acid on the coast of the gulf. (Reporting by Sharay Angulo; writing by Julia Love; editing by Daina Beth Solomon)