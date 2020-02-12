Noticias de Mercados
Guyana to export in the coming days its first share of oil - official

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Guyana is getting ready to export in the coming days the first cargo of Liza crude entitled to the government as share of the oil produced by a consortium led by energy giant ExxonMobil, the head of the country’s Energy Department said on Wednesday.

The tanker Cap Philippe, which is approaching Guyanese waters, is expected to load 1 million barrels of the light sweet crude. The cargo, along with another two to come, was sold by Guyana to Royal Dutch Shell in a December tender.

The government of the South American nation, which in December became an oil producer, is expected to receive at least five cargoes of crude produced by the Exxon-led consortium this year, or about 13,700 barrels per day (bpd), said the Energy Department’s director, Mark Bynoe. (Reporting by Neil Marks in Georgetown, writing by Marianna Parraga)

