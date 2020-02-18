Guyana produced 35,607 bpd of oil in December -finance ministry

GEORGETOWN, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Guyana produced 35,607 barrels per day (bpd) of oil in December, following inauguration of production in the country by a consortium led by U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil, the finance ministry said in a report.

The government chose to receive its 2% royalty from the oil output in cash. The ministry said the consortium - which also includes Hess Corp and China’s CNOOC Ltd - would pay the royalty later this year from its share of profit oil, a reference to the value of the crude the companies produce beyond cost recovery. (Reporting by Neil Marks Writing by Marianna Parraga and Luc Cohen Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)