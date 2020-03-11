UPDATE 1-Guyana extends deadline in search for agent to sell govt's crude

(Adds details of extension, context)

March 11 (Reuters) - Guyana has extended the initial deadline in its search for an agent to market its share of oil produced by an Exxon Mobil-led consortium to March 24, the Department of Energy said on Wednesday.

Guyana has no domestic refining capacity or national oil company, and must sell the crude on the open market.

Commodities trading firms and international oil companies had been required to submit expressions of interest by March 12. The government has tapped Royal Dutch Shell to lift its first three cargoes, but is looking for a longer-term deal for a marketing agent.

The extension was prompted by “enormous requests by interested firms” and “force majeure circumstances” in the South American country, said Phillip Bryan, the department’s procurement officer, in a statement to Reuters.

He did not specify the circumstances, but the move comes as results of a March 2 presidential vote have been delayed amid accusations of fraud.

Most of the crude will be lifted by Exxon and its partners, Hess Corp and China’s CNOOC Ltd, with the Guyanese government taking the rest. (Reporting by Luc Cohen and Marianna Parraga; Editing by Leslie Adler and Richard Chang)