Oil price fall has had no impact on Guyana output -Exxon

GEORGETOWN, April 2 (Reuters) - The recent plunge in crude oil prices has had no impact on production at Guyana’s flagship Liza project, operated by Exxon Mobil Corp, but the company plans to make adjustments as necessary, a spokeswoman said.

“We are managing production rates to ensure safe and responsible operations,” Janelle Persaud, Exxon’s public and government affairs advisor in Guyana, said in a statement. “We continue to monitor the situation closely and will make adjustments as necessary.” (Reporting by Neil Marks Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)