Over 30 companies vie for Guyana crude trading contract -government

GEORGETOWN, April 21 (Reuters) - More than 30 companies including commodities traders like Gunvor and Vitol as well as units of oil majors like Exxon Mobil and Royal Dutch Shell submitted expressions of interest for a contract to market the Guyanese government’s share of the country’s crude, the government said on Tuesday.

The National Procurement and Tender Board administration unveiled the bids after their Tuesday morning deadline. Other major companies submitting expressions of interest included units of Mercuria, Lukoil, Petro China, Equinor, Total , Glencore , Petrobras and Aramco. (Reporting by Neil Marks Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Sandra Maler)