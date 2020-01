Jan 27 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp said on Monday it was adding 2 billion oil-equivalent barrels (boe) to the estimated recoverable resources at offshore Guyana.

The company now expects the Stabroek Block to hold over 8 billion oil-equivalent barrels and said it has made a 16th discovery in the region at Uaru. (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)