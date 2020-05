SAO PAULO, May 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian healthcare operator Hapvida SA sees customer default and insurance claims under control in 2020, despite the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Brazil, its Chief Executive Jorge Fontoura Pinheiro de Lima told analysts on Thursday.

Pinheiro also said that the company is likely to gain market share this year, as it will keep a more aggressive pricing strategy.

Reporting by Alberto Alerigi, writing by Carolina Mandl Editing by Chizu Nomiyama