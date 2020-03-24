Aeromexico says will transport cargo after cutting flights due to coronavirus

MEXICO CITY, March 24 (Reuters) - Mexican airline Aeromexico said on Tuesday it will use a part of its fleet to transport cargo, with a capacity to reach airports both in Mexico and abroad, after reducing commercial flights due to coronavirus.

The company said in a statement its first flight will carry 15 tons of cargo to Frankfurt from Mexico City. Last week it said it would trim routes around the world, including flights to the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean. (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon Editing by Dave Graham)