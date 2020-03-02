LATAM Airlines cancels Sao Paulo-Milan flights due to coronavirus

BRASILIA, March 2 (Reuters) - South America’s largest carrier, LATAM Airlines Group, said on Monday it would cancel its daily flight from Sao Paulo to Milan, Italy, through April 16, citing the new coronavirus outbreak and weak demand.

In the first cancellation of flights to or from South America, LATAM joins several other major carriers including American Airlines and Delta Air Lines that in recent days have canceled direct flights to Milan in light of the outbreak. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr. Writing by Jamie McGeever and Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Peter Cooney)