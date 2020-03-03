UPDATE 1-Alibaba's AliExpress warns of possible coronavirus delays

(Adds detail)

MADRID, March 3 (Reuters) - AliExpress, the global e-commerce platform of Chinese online shopping giant Alibaba , warned customers in a Facebook post on Tuesday that there may be some delivery delays due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Some shipping and logistics are experiencing longer waiting times for processing orders,” the platform said.

AliExpress is one of the most downloaded shopping apps globally, part of a growing e-commerce trend in which consumers worldwide buy goods such as mobile phone cases and clothing directly from manufacturers mostly based in China.

Alibaba Group warned in February of a drop in revenue at its key e-commerce businesses as the coronavirus sweeping China hit supply chains and deliveries.

Launched in 2010, AliExpress is particularly popular in Russia, the United States, Brazil, Spain and France.