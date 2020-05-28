Argentina does not plan to lift travel ban before Sept. 1, says industry group

May 28 (Reuters) - Argentina plans to maintain its flight ban until Sept. 1 to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus, worldwide airline industry group IATA, which has been lobbying to lift restrictions faster, said on Thursday.

Argentina’s travel ban is one of the toughest in the world. Peter Cerda, IATA’s Vice President for the Americas, said they are in constant communication with the Argentine government but that its position has not changed. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)