FACTBOX-AstraZeneca's potential coronavirus vaccine

 (Updates with lead scientist comment on regulatory data,
recent deals)
    Aug 25 (Reuters) - Trial data for AstraZeneca and
University of Oxford's possible coronavirus vaccine could be
given to regulators this year, a scientist leading the trials
said on Tuesday.
    Drugmakers are racing to combat the pandemic, which has
killed about 810,000 people and infected roughly 24 million.

    There are no approved vaccines for COVID-19, but
AstraZeneca's vaccine is widely seen as one of the leading
candidates, with reports that the United States is aiming for
a fastrack approval before the November presidential
election.
    The company has been granted protection from future
product liability claims related to the vaccine by most of
the countries with which it has so far struck supply
agreements, a senior executive told Reuters.

    Below are the main details of the vaccine and its supply
and production deals.
    
    TYPE
    * The shot, called AZD1222 or ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, is a
recombinant
viral vector vaccine developed by Oxford University.
    * It was licensed to AstraZeneca in April.
    * The vaccine candidate uses a weakened version of a
chimpanzee
common-cold virus that encodes instructions for making
proteins from the novel coronavirus to build immunity.

    
    PROTECTION DURATION
    * The shot is likely to provide protection for about a
year,
and the company is leaning towards a two-dose strategy for
the potential vaccine.

    
    EXPECTED COST
    * AstraZeneca says it will be able to manufacture the
vaccine
at a few dollars per dose.
    * Pricing in Latin America, while still not final, is not
expected to exceed $4 per dose, said AstraZeneca's Mexico
head.
    * India's Serum Institute said it will price the shot at
$3 per
dose for the country and other emerging economies.

    * According to Italy's health ministry, an AZD1222 shot
would
cost about 2.5 euros ($2.8) per dose in Europe.
    * AstraZeneca does not expect to profit from the vaccine
candidate during the pandemic.
    * Costs in other regions have not been disclosed.

    
    TRIALS
    * AstraZeneca's CEO said good data had come in so far on
the
vaccine, after early-stage trials showed it was safe and
produced an immune response. 
    * Trials at different stages are underway in Britain,
Brazil,
South Africa, United States and India. Russia has okayed
trials as well.
    * Talks are ongoing with Mexico, and a smaller
early-stage
study is being conducted in South Africa to see how the
vaccine works in those with HIV. 

    
    TIMELINE    
    * Data could be given to regulators this year.

    * The vaccine could be rolled out by year-end, but there
is no
certainty of that, the lead developer said in July.

    * Data from late-stage studies is expected around
September.

    * Delivery of the first doses is expected between
September and
October.
    * Experts have predicted a safe and effective vaccine
could
take 12-18 months to develop.    

    
    TARGET DOSES
    * 3 billion currently.
    

    TIE-UPS 
    * Even before conclusive evidence of the vaccine's
success or
failure, AstraZeneca has signed deals to produce and supply
the shot. With U.S. backing, the company also tied up with
IQVIA in July to speed up trials. 

    
    MANUFACTURING DEALS  
    
    (Most recent first)     

    
 FIRM          BASED IN  DEAL VALUE   FOR            FURTHER
 Catalent      U.S.      Undisclosed  Making the     [nL4N2DS
                                      drug           2XW]
                                      substance      
                                      used in the    
                                      vaccine at     
                                      its Maryland   
                                      facility.      
                                      AZ's second    
                                      deal with      
                                      firm           
 Foundation    Mexico    Unknown      Latin          [nL1N2FF
 of Mexican                           American       01U]
 billionaire                          supply with    
 Carlos Slim                          Argentina,     
                                      excluding      
                                      Brazil, could  
                                      reach 250      
                                      million        
 mAbxience of  Argentin  Unknown      Initially      [nL1N2FF
 the INSUD     a                      producing 150  01U]
 Group                                million doses  
                                      for Latin      
                                      America,       
                                      excluding      
                                      Brazil         
 Kangtai Bio   China     Unknown      Annual         [nL4N2F8
                                      production     2GT]
                                      capacity of    
                                      at least 100   
                                      million doses  
                                      this year,     
                                      and  at least  
                                      200 million    
                                      doses by the   
                                      end of next    
                                      year           
 Emergent      U.S.      $174         Undisclosed    [nL3N2EY
 BioSolutions            million      doses in       2LF]
                                      second deal    
                                      with AZ        
 SK            South     Unknown      Undiluted      [nL3N2ES
 Bioscience    Korea                  solutions of   288]
                                      the vaccine    
                                      until early    
                                      next year      
 R-Pharm       Russia    Unknown      Unknown doses  [nL5N2EO
                                                     2S4]
 Daiichi       Japan     Unknown      Unknown doses  [nL4N2E3
 Sankyo                                              19J]
                                                     
 Fundação      Brazil    $127         About 30       [nL1N2E4
 Osvaldo Cruz            million      million doses  03I]
 (Fiocruz)                                           
 Symbiosis     Scotland  Undisclosed  Clinical       [nL4N2E1
 Pharmaceutic                         trial supply   2U2]
 al                                                  
 Cobra         U.S.      Undisclosed  One million    [nL8N2DT
 Biosciences                          doses per      1YB]
                                      month          
 Catalent      U.S.      Undisclosed  Vial filling   [nL4N2DS
                                      and packaging  2XW]
                                      capacity at    
                                      its            
                                      manufacturing  
                                      facility in    
                                      Anagni, Italy  
 Emergent      U.S.      $87 million  300 million    [nL4N2DO
 BioSolutions                         doses          2U1]
                                                     
 Serum         India     Undisclosed  One billion    [nL4N2DH
 Institute of                         doses for low  3LY]
 India                                and            
                                      middle-income  
                                      countries,     
                                      with 400       
                                      million        
                                      before end of  
                                      2020           
 Oxford        UK        Undisclosed  Unknown doses  [nL4N2DL
 Biomedica                                           1B3]
                                                     
 
    
               
    SUPPLY DEALS
    
    (Most recent first)
    
    
 REGION/FIRM   DOSES     FUNDING      DELIVERIES     FURTHER
 Australia     "Enough"  Undisclosed  Unknown        [nL4N2FK
               for                                   44P]
               populati                              
               on of 25                              
               million,                              
               free of                               
               cost                                  
 European      300       Undisclosed  By end of      [nL8N2FG
 Union         million,               2020           2XV]
               with                                  
               option                                
               of                                    
               addition                              
               al 100                                
               million                               
 Latin         Initiall  Estimated    First half of  [nL1N2FF
 America,      y         at $600      2021           01U]
 excluding     produce   million for                 
 Brazil        150       the first                   
               million   150 million                 
               doses,    doses                       
               and                                   
               eventual                              
               ly make                               
               at least                              
               400                                   
               million                               
 Japan         120       Undisclosed  30 million     [nL4N2F9
               million                doses by       2XN]
               doses                  March 2021     
 China         Aims for  Unknown      By end of      [nL4N2F8
               annual                 2020           2GT]
               producti                              
               on                                    
               capacity                              
               of at                                 
               least                                 
               100                                   
               million                               
               doses                                 
               this                                  
               year,                                 
               and  at                               
               least                                 
               200                                   
               million                               
               doses by                              
               the end                               
               of next                               
               year                                  
 South Korea   Unknown   Unknown      Unknown        [nL3N2ES
                                                     288]
 Russia        Unknown   Unknown      Unknown        [nL5N2EO
                                                     2S4]
 Israel        Unknown   Unknown      Unknown        [nL5N2ER
                                                     4TW]
 Brazil        Initiall  1.9 billion  Unknown        [nL1N2F8
               y         reais                       2TN]
               receive   ($339                       
               100       million)                    
               million                               
               doses                                 
 France,       300       750 million  By end of      [nL8N2DQ
 Germany,      million,  euros for    2020           0GG]
 Italy and     with      300 million                 
 the           option    doses                       
 Netherlands   of                                    
 under         addition                              
 Inclusive     al 100                                
 Vaccines      million                               
 Alliance                                            
 (IVA)                                               
 Italy (part   75        185 million  By end of      [nL8N2DS
 of IVA)       million   euros        2020           2XO]
 Serum         One       Unknown      400 million    [nL4N2DH
 Institute of  billion,               before the     3LY]
 India         unspecif               end of 2020    
               ied                                   
               number                                
               of doses                              
               will go                               
               to India                              
 Epidemic      300       $750         Some before    [nFWN2DH
 response      million   million,     end of 2020    0DK]
 group CEPI              with $383                   
 and Vaccine             from CEPI                   
 alliance                                            
 GAVI                                                
 United        300       $1.2         By Oct         [nL4N2D3
 States        million   billion                     1M3]
 United        100       Unknown      By Sept/Oct    [nRSU597
 Kingdom       million                               2Na]
 
    
    AstraZeneca is also in talks with Spain. 

    
    (Sources: Reuters reporting, press releases)
    
    
    ($1 = 0.8850 euros)
    ($1 = 0.8156 pounds)
    ($1 = 5.6107 reais)
    

   

 (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Additional
reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar; Editing by Jan Harvey and Mark
Potter)
