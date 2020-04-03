CEO of Santander says bank is taking measures to limit coronavirus impact

MADRID, April 3 (Reuters) - The chief executive officer of Spain’s Santander on Friday assured investors it was taking all necessary measures to mitigate the impact from the coronavirus outbreak on the bank’s balance sheet.

“We will take the necessary measures to mitigate, as far as possible, the impact that the volatility and foreseeable slowdown in global growth may have on the business and on the income statement this year,” the bank’s CEO Jose Antonio Alvarez told investors. (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Emma Pinedo)